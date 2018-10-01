Honda Accord owner pays Rs 1 lakh for speeding in Mumbai for shocking reason(s)

Seventh Generation Honda Accord (Image for representational purposes only)The past eight months for the speed cameras on Bandra-Worli Sea Link have been rather busy, with a Honda Accord consistently breaking the speed limit. And by consistent, we mean 103 times. The Accord was not the only convict though, the crime was shared by a silver BMW which accounted for 19 of the speeding offences. The cars belong to a diamond trader, which may also be the reason why the man was able to pay off the entire Rs 1.04 lakh worth of fine at once.

The speed limit on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is 80 km/h, and Rahil Mehta's Honda Accord and BMW were caught speeding above 100 km/h on several occasions.

You might think Rs 1 lakh is a big amount to pay just for speeding, but there have been cases much worse. In March this year, we reported about an innocent looking Honda Jazz from Hyderabad which has accumulated Rs 1.82 lakh in fines for speeding against its licence plate.

So, what do we learn from all this? That's easy - keep a check on your speed. We aren't living in a world that requires a policeman to pull you over to issue you a ticket anymore. Now, the camera takes a picture and the fine gets registered against your car/two-wheeler. You may think ignoring these e-challans will keep you from stressing over them, but ignore them and they may pile up into something that must have been very stressful to the Mumbai and Hyderabad men.

There are several affordable cars on sale in India that are capable of speeds of up to 150-180 km/h. So, speeding offences aren't difficult to land into. However, we have to keep in mind that the average knowledge on the proper use of public roads is rather low in India, with drivers changing lanes for no good reason or driving in the middle of two lanes or turning without indicating or driving slow in the fast lane.

The number of things that an average Indian road user does wrong on the road is quite a lot, not to mention the cows & lorries coming the wrong way on our highways.

Speeding isn't necessarily a bad thing, but if there is a rule applied - we must follow it. As educated citizens of the country, it is our duty to also consider the benefit of others, along with our own.