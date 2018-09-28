Honda Accord, Insight recalled in the US: Here’s what went wrong in over 2 lakh cars

Honda has recalled 2,32,000 units of Accord and Insight hybrid cars in the United States. The affected models have been detected with a malfunctioning software for the rear camera display. However, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries due to the problem. Honda said that apart from recalling cars in the United States, the company has also recalled 14,000 cars in Canada while 6,000 and 3,000 cars have been recalled in Germany and South Korea respectively. The company will update the software free of cost in the affected models. In the affected models, the rear camera of the car is not able to show proper images when the driver engages the gearbox into reverse. The issue can prove dangerous at times and does not comply with the US safety regulations. Honda Cars has not announced a recall in India as of now. The company sells its Accord sedan in India and in case it finds out that some of its models on sale in India are affected, it might start contacting the respective owners and issue a statement regarding this.

Earlier this year in January, Honda recalled 22,834 units of Accord, City and Jazz in India due to faulty airbag inflators. The affected models were fitted with the airbag system from Takata Corporation and the affected models were manufactured in the year 2013. In such a case, faulty Takata airbag inflators can get deployed with excessive internal pressure at the time of activation. During the process, the airbag inflator casing might damage that can eventually result in serious injuries to the vehicle occupants.

In January 2017, Honda issued another recall that covered models like Accord, Jazz, City and Civic and the vehicles were manufactured in the year 2012. July 2016 saw another recall in which the company recalls 1.9 lakh units of its models like Accord, CR-V, Civic, Jazz and the City.