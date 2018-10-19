Himachal Pradesh to get 220 electric buses: Tender to be floated in 15 days

In a massive push to EVs, the state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to float a tender to acquire 220 electric buses with the next 15 days for Shimla and Dharamsala, confirmed a senior government official to PTI.

Shimla and Dharamsala both are under the Modi government's smart city project. “We are planning to float the tender for 220 electric buses within a fortnight for Shimla and Dharamsala,” Himachal Road Transport Corporation Chief General Manager H K Gupta told PTI. This will help the overall pollution levels in the state to go down and EVs and will also reduce the oil import bills.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) headquartered in Shimla have already invested Rs 23 crore to acquire 30 electric buses that will ply in Shimla for public transport. The tender was awarded to Foton-PMI to acquire 30 EVs. Gupta further confirmed that seven bidders participated in the pre-bid process and the likes of Foton PMI, Ashok Leyland and Olectra Greentech emerged as the lowest bidder. Surprisingly, both Tata Motors and Mahindra bid a higher value in this tender. "As per the tender condition they have to supply buses to us in 4-6 months. People in Shimla will have access to these pollution-free buses within six months,” Gupta said.

The central government will bear 60% of the cost under the new government scheme. PMI and Chinese Beiqi Forton Motors have partnered for marketing and sales of buses in India. These buses have the option of fast charging and can withstand heavy ridership on the steep hills of Himachal Pradesh says the company.

As per the report, Foton-PMI quoted the lowest price of Rs 76.97 lakh per bus including GST. These buses use lithium manganese oxide batter and the company says that it can cover a distance of 150 kilometers on a 30 min charge.