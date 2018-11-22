Hilarious video! Delhi man spends entire savings to make his SUV dance

Yes, you read that absolutely right! This Toyota Fortuner dances and has fans across the National capital. The owner of this 'Dancing Car' - Kamal Kashmiri says that once while braking his car, he found out that it can dance. Kamal got this idea suddenly that this thing can be done to entertain people. Kamal Kashmiri is from Delhi and says that he has a passion for cars and loves to entertain people. The two things made him implement the idea of the Dancing Car. Kamal says that he has spent almost Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh on the modification of his Fortuner SUV. Out of this money, Rs 2 lakh has been spent only on the speakers. He has replaced the bumper of the car as well which according to him, is quite expensive. Kamal's Toyota Fortuner has Rockford woofers along with nine outer loudspeakers, six amplifiers and eight speakers on the inside for an unmatched music experience.

Watch the hilarious dancing car video here:

Another reason why Kamal has to pay such a high price for the modification of his SUV is that he has imported the alloy wheels and tyres for the vehicle. Kamal says that he gets invitations from people to perform at weddings and cultural events and due to this, he earns almost Rs 25,000 per day. Kamal says that he was scolded by his family members for putting in his entire savings in the modification of the SUV but has no regrets about it.

Kamal loves his Fortuner so much that he has hired a person to take care of his SUV and protect it from drunkards and anti-social elements. Kamal has mastered the trick for making his SUV dance. From what it seems, he has done some changes in the suspension for more travel and uses the combination of clutch and accelerator to make his vehicle Stop and Go that makes it come across as if it is dancing.