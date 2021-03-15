Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

The new range of cars have replaced the traditional ones in the sense of sales and increasingly buyers around the world are now adopting the new-age vehicles.

We all have been told that the Toyota Corolla is the world’s largest selling car. It has stayed so for many years and inarguably so because of the car’s reliability quotient and appeal. In most countries, it was also billed as an affordable car. However, this status has changed now. The Toyota Corolla is no longer the world’s best-selling car and while it is debatable which vehicle it is right now, we aren’t getting into that argument. Instead, cars that sell the most in our neighboring countries are humble Japanese machines. For example, our not-so-friendly neighbour, Pakistan revels in the Suzuki Alto. Mind you, this car is used as well as abused there almost like a 4×4 vehicle. It is different from the Indian model and has a 660cc engine. Quite affordable and frugal as well, we believe.

In India, it is the Maruti Suzuki Swift that reigns supreme. This is a car that is much-loved and in spite of it not being in the affordable spectrum, the sales have been at an all time high. Maruti’s most affordable car, the Alto, is neck-to-neck with the Swift and so is the Dzire. China, the one which was in the limelight last year due to obvious reasons, is particularly partial towards the Nissan Slyphy sedan. The Nissan Slyphy overtook the Volkswagen Lavida last year as the highest-selling car in China.

In Europe, while it was thought the Toyota Corolla will be a topper, it is the Renault Clio. The Renault Clio hatchback is feature-rich and comes with a good set of engines. It though must be added that the Volkswagen Golf is close on its heels and by the time you read this, the situation may have changed just like Brexit. Speaking of which, UK loves the Ford Fiesta. This hatchback, a nameplate that was there in India as well, is loved for its performance as well as sporty nature.

Far far away in the US, Detroit rules. The Ford F-150 series of trucks, including the Rangers, dominate the scene here. Americans love big cars and the Ford accords them all they need and with varying towing capacity as well as powertrain options.

