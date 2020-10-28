Bookings for high-security plates, colour stickers to begin in November: HSRPs to be home delivered

The Delhi transport minister had earlier this month directed manufacturers and dealers of HSRPs not to take new bookings unless a system was put in place to address the issues being faced by vehicle owners.

By:October 28, 2020 10:36 AM
high security number plate online bookings

Online booking for getting high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers will restart from November 1 and home delivery of HSRPs will also begin on a trial basis in a few areas of Delhi, sources said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting held by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to discuss ways to sort out problems encountered in affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. The vehicle owners who will opt for home delivery of HSRPs will be charged Rs 100-200, the sources said.

“A presentation was given in the meeting by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) explaining how the issues, including delay in providing HSRPs and stickers to the vehicle owners, can be addressed,” an official source said.

A spokesperson of HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta confirmed that booking for high-security registration plates will begin from November 1 and installation will start from November 7.

“Customers will be sent a message by the automobile dealers when the number plate will be ready,” he said.

The sources said vehicle owners booking high-security registration plates online will get a receipt so that in the future if there is a drive by the Transport Department to challan violators, they are not punished.

The Delhi transport minister had earlier this month directed manufacturers and dealers of HSRPs not to take new bookings unless a system was put in place to address the issues being faced by vehicle owners.

Also read: Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

Gahlot had also restrained the Transport Department from taking coercive measures to enforce rules pertaining to HSRP until further orders.

The Transport Department had issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers, saying it would launch a drive to check violations.

The HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019. Vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get HSRPs and the stickers.

The online booking was stopped by the Transport department after receiving complaints from vehicle owners over delays and problems in logging in.

The sources said if the home delivery of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers is successful, it will be implemented across the city in the next one or two months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bookings for high-security plates, colour stickers to begin in November: HSRPs to be home delivered

Bookings for high-security plates, colour stickers to begin in November: HSRPs to be home delivered

Harley-Davidson joins Hero MotoCorp for India operations: Here's how bikes, parts, accessories will be sold

Harley-Davidson joins Hero MotoCorp for India operations: Here's how bikes, parts, accessories will be sold

Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch on 5 November: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival to get clutchless manual option

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch on 5 November: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival to get clutchless manual option

Spinny360 lets you check out detailed exteriors, interiors of used cars online, here's how!

Spinny360 lets you check out detailed exteriors, interiors of used cars online, here's how!

Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia's Moto3 win

Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia's Moto3 win

Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made

Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made

Upcoming BS6 adventure tourer bikes in India: Hero Xpulse T, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and more

Upcoming BS6 adventure tourer bikes in India: Hero Xpulse T, Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and more

BS6 TVS Apache RR310 now costlier than BMW G 310 R: Price in India hiked

BS6 TVS Apache RR310 now costlier than BMW G 310 R: Price in India hiked

Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft collaborate on tech for Automated Driving Test Centres to speed up process

Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft collaborate on tech for Automated Driving Test Centres to speed up process

BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S bookings open: India launch on this date!

BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S bookings open: India launch on this date!

Festive season offer: Buy a Yamaha Fascino 125, RayZR 125 and get these accessories free

Festive season offer: Buy a Yamaha Fascino 125, RayZR 125 and get these accessories free

BMW R18 Classic breaks cover: Expected price, India launch timeline of touring-focussed variant!

BMW R18 Classic breaks cover: Expected price, India launch timeline of touring-focussed variant!

Skoda VisionIN Kliq SUV spied on test: Creta, Seltos rival launch in 2021

Skoda VisionIN Kliq SUV spied on test: Creta, Seltos rival launch in 2021

Festival offer: Buy Okinawa EV and stand to win an R30 electric scooter

Festival offer: Buy Okinawa EV and stand to win an R30 electric scooter

Ducati Streetfighter V4 now ready for India launch: Gets BS6 compliance and these changes!

Ducati Streetfighter V4 now ready for India launch: Gets BS6 compliance and these changes!

Bajaj CT100 KS launched with new features: Hero Splendor rival gets fuel meter, clear lens indicator

Bajaj CT100 KS launched with new features: Hero Splendor rival gets fuel meter, clear lens indicator

Next-gen Hyundai i20 India model teased: 5 Things to expect from Baleno, Altroz rival

Next-gen Hyundai i20 India model teased: 5 Things to expect from Baleno, Altroz rival

Custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 'Regale' looks timeless as a classic Bobber

Custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 'Regale' looks timeless as a classic Bobber

Maruti Suzuki Baleno reaches 8 lakh sales milestone in record time

Maruti Suzuki Baleno reaches 8 lakh sales milestone in record time