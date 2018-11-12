High-Security car number plates for cars in 15 mins: Risks involved & how to avoid getting in problem

It is mandatory to install high-security number plates in the Delhi but the process of getting a new number plate at RTOs in Delhi still remains a slow and long process that has paved ways for roadside car accessory shops to venture into this new job says a report on Times Of India. Car accessory shops in Delhi have managed to duplicate the high-security number plates and is indeed a perfect replica and can trick the traffic cops with the naked eye.

The usual price of obtaining a customised number plate for two-wheelers usually costs anywhere between Rs 200 to Rs 500 and customised number plates for cars cost Rs 300 to Rs 800. The process of printing the high-security number plates is so simple that these vendors just need to just need to enter the number, style and font of the required number plates to create a duplicate copy.

This car number plate business is going strong and is proving to be a profitable business despite being illegal. The Government authorised high-security number plates has many security features including a chromium-based hot-stamped hologram, a reflective film and a tamper-proof snap lock system. However, the duplicate or the replicas do not feature any of these and even the hologram sticker is a part of the print and not put on top of the number plate. The font, images of these online numberplates can be downloaded from the internet and vinyl plotter machines print them.

There are other numerous software and freeware available to develop graphics to create a soft copy of the license plate and while printing it the mould of the digits and letters are printed in the same font as the original high-security number plate. Private vendors dealing with high-security number plates say it takes about 15 mins to develop the replica.

As viable and profitable this business is, it is still an illegal act and fraudulent imitation of number plates can see these dealers being booked under IPC section for cheating and forgery. Recently, Delhi Police had arrested 2 men with 127 replicas of high-security number plates. If you are found using these fake number plates then as per the Motor Vehicle Act the car's registrations can be cancelled forever.

Source: Times Of India