Maruti Suzuki Dzire completes one year: What parts comes from where and what makes it the top-seller

May 2018 marks the first anniversary of the third generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire and ever since its launch the car has not just been the best selling car in its segment but has also been the among the top-selling passenger vehicle in India. Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched in May 2017 and in less than 6 months the company breached the 1 lakh sales milestone making it the fastest car to sell 1 lakh units. The bigger success of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes from its higher level of local content. Maruti Suzuki claims over 98% locally sourced components on its Dzire and doing this has allowed the company to keep the cost of the car in check and load it with new modern features.

Maruti Suzuki has roped in some top-notch suppliers who are proving the company with components made here in India. Maruti Suzuki Dzire received the front DRLs for the first time and the whole headlamp cluster has been built by Lumax. Sensors play a crucial role in overall working of any car these days and the air temperature sensor that monitors the temperature of the air entering the engine has been sourced from HELLA. Maruti’s longtime partner Denso’s Indian arm has supplied the Dzire with Electronic Throttle Body Sensor and Fuel Injector. The seats and door trim panels on the Dzire are sourced from Krishna Maruti.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Suppliers list

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been priced aggressively and with the launch of new cars in this segment, the company has managed to increase its market share and currently owns over 50% of the market in the sub-compact segment. It takes on the likes of Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo. Both petrol and diesel versions of the Dzire gets the Maruti Suzuki Auto Gear Shift technology (AGS) and over 20% of the buyers of the new Dzire has opted for this AMT gearbox. Sales of petrol variants of the Dzire has been higher at over 60% of total sales. Maruti Suzuki Dzire with AMT gearbox s now available on six options starting V trim up to Z and Z+ in Petrol and Diesel fuel variants.

In the Financial year 2017-18, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.97 lakh units of its Dzire and the car also remains the second most car sold in the month of April 2018 after the all-new Swift by registering a domestic sales of 21,401 units. The company has also exported over 6,600 units of Dzire to its export markets.

The use of the new HEARTECT platform on the Dzire has helped the company to introduce multiple first time features keeping the over performance of the car efficient. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 28.4 kmpl on the diesel variant of Dzire and 22.0 kmpl on the petrol versions. Maruti Suzuki says nearly half of the new Dzire customers have chosen the sedan as their first car purchase indicating a steady shift in preference of owning a sedan.