‘Hey Siri, lock my car’: Volkswagen owners can now ask Apple’s Siri to lock, unlock their car

Volkswagen has hired Apple's voice assistant Siri to do certain things for you. VW's Car-Net telematics service has been updated with Siri which can lock or unlock a Volkswagen car among other certain convenience features. Car manufacturers already offer services that allow customers to use certain features of their car through smartphone apps, but VW's inclusion of a smartphone voice assistant is new.

Volkswagen owners will need the Car-Net app and an iPhone with iOS 12. After having logged in, VW owners can lock or unlock their cars remotely. Besides this, they can also check range (in electric cars as well), flash headlight, and honk with commands likes 'Hey Siri, lock my car'.

Siri will also allow VW owners to set routines like set a time for charging their electric cars, or turning the defroster on, and setting a specific cabin temperature using Siri Shortcuts function which was introduced for iOS 12.

Siri Shortcuts function is a lot like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the two of which are increasingly becoming a part of car telematics. Car manufacturers like BMW, Ford, Hyundai, and Toyota/Lexus offer interfaces with Amazon or Google system which lets owners control car functions from their house or control house functions from their cars.

While controlling a feature in your car sitting at home like setting cabin temperature, or a feature in your house from behind the wheel of your car may sound convenient, but fears of the system being hacked will lurk around. And there's the distraction. Volkswagen says that Siri will allow drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, however, distraction can be a problem if the driver is thinking about something else and not focussing on the road.