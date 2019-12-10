Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from January

Hero MotoCorp will increase vehicle prices by up to `2,000 from January 1 to pass on the rise in input costs arising mainly out of transition to the BS-VI emission norms, a move that could further impact demand which is already subdued for the last one year. Hero, which is the first two-wheeler maker to announce a price hike, said the quantum of the increase will vary depending of models.

The announcement comes one week after several car makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, said they would increase prices from January.

Sales of Hero MotoCorp is likely to increase in December as consumers would want to buy before the price hike. But, it may impact demand later. While manufacturers increase prices twice in a year – January and July – in the range of 2-5% to offset any increase in manufacturing cost during the year, this time the price hike will be on account of the rollout of the entire portfolio with a BS-VI engine.

Government norms mandate shifting of vehicles to BS-VI emission standards – instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants – from April 1, 2020. When updated, the engines limit the release of air pollutants, but prices also go up as manufacturers invest a lot in upgrading engines. Estimates suggest while two-wheeler prices of up to 125 cc engine capacity will go up by anywhere between `1,000 to `7,000, models with a higher engine capacity would be costlier in the range of `8,000 to `15,000. Hero had launched a BS-VI compliant motorcycle Splendor iSmart last month, which was costlier by around `7,000, compared to the outgoing BS-IV variant.

Most two-wheeler makers raised prices in the range of 1-5% in the last nine months due to mandatory safety features provided to comply with the new norms. This was on the top of a three-fold price increase, which happened due to rise in insurance premiums in September last year, resulting in around a 15% rise in ownership cost for consumers in the last one year. As a result, demand slumped with sales falling every month in double-digits since December 2018.

Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal last week said the company has already discontinued over 50 BS-IV products. “Over the next one or two months, we probably will be transitioning into BS-VI with entire range,” Munjal told a business news channel.

Analysts said two-wheeler retails have remained subdued as rural recovery is yet to play out. “Companies have started launching BS-VI models with prices higher than existing models. This could be a key headwind for demand in FY21,” analysts at Nomura noted. Other manufacturers including Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and TVS Motor Co are likely to announce rise in prices soon.