Hero Electric sells 1 lakh EVs for second year in a row

Hero Electric has crossed the 1 lakh sales unit mark for FY2023 for the second consecutive financial year. Hero attributes its sales performance to its range of electric two-wheelers – Photon, Optima, NYX, Eddy and Atria).

Hero Electric is also venturing into connected vehicle technology and has launched three new products – Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX (Dual Battery). The latest Hero Electric two-wheelers boast a best-in-class optimized powertrain, and enhanced safety, ushering in a new era of smart-connected mobility.



Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric noted that the company has crossed Rs.1000 crore turnover with a 20 percent increase over the previous year.

Hero Electric has an upcoming greenfield plant at Ludhiana in partnership with the Mahindra Group. The company claims to have a manufacturing capacity of 5 lakh bikes and plans to set up a greenfield plant in Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 20 lakh units.