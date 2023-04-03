scorecardresearch

Hero Electric sells 1 lakh EVs for second year in a row

Hero Electric has reported a Rs.1000 crore turnover with a 20 percent increase over the previous year.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Hero Electric
Hero Electric has an upcoming greenfield plant at Ludhiana in partnership with the Mahindra Group.

Hero Electric has crossed the 1 lakh sales unit mark for FY2023 for the second consecutive financial year. Hero attributes its sales performance to its range of electric two-wheelers – Photon, Optima, NYX, Eddy and Atria).

Hero Electric is also venturing into connected vehicle technology and has launched three new products – Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX (Dual Battery). The latest Hero Electric two-wheelers boast a best-in-class optimized powertrain, and enhanced safety, ushering in a new era of smart-connected mobility.

Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric noted that the company has crossed Rs.1000 crore turnover with a 20 percent increase over the previous year.

Hero Electric has an upcoming greenfield plant at Ludhiana in partnership with the Mahindra Group. The company claims to have a manufacturing capacity of 5 lakh bikes and plans to set up a greenfield plant in Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 20 lakh units.

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 16:22 IST