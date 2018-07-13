Here’s your chance to buy Amitabh Bachchan’s Range Rover for less than Rs 25 lakh! Here’s how

Bollywood celebrities and luxury cars go hand in hand. Many Bollywood actors have an impressive collection of cars that can put any car enthusiast to jealousy. Amitabh Bachchan is among such lucky ones and his fleet ranges from the sophisticated Toyota Camry to the uber-luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom. An advertisement is doing rounds on the internet these days and it seems that one of Big B's former cars is up for sale now. The car in question is the Range Rover Vogue Autobiography variant and the luxury SUV is up for sale in Mumbai and the listing can be found in the classified section of Team-BHP. The asking price for this 2005 model is Rs 23.75 lakh and that seems to be a steal considering its condition and the fact that it was Amitabh Bachchan's car once. The interesting thing about this SUV, apart from being in service for Amitabh Bachchan, of course, is that it gets a VIP number plate with its registration number being MH-02 JA 0002.

Amitabh Bachchan's Range Rover interiors

Amitabh Bachchan's Range Rover Vogue has done just 35,000 kilometres on the odo that brings the average run to less than 3,000 km per year. The SUV has recently been fitted with a new set of tyres worth Rs 95,000. Furthermore, the air suspension of Amitabh's Range Rover Vogue Autobiography edition has been upgraded and you will find all bills and receipts for these jobs with the purchase of the car. Powering the 2005 Range Rover Vogue Autobiography edition is a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that comes mated to a ZF automatic transmission and is good for churning out a maximum power output of 306 bhp. The particular model has features like a sunroof, parking sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking camera, touchscreen and an internal hard drive.

Amitabh Bachchan's Range Rover rear

While you may find the Rs 24 lakh price tag of Amitabh's Range Rover a bit high, especially considering the fact that this one is a 13-year-old SUV, the seller is completely aware that most people would agree to pay this price due to the Big B connect. Also, there are many takers in the used car market that prefer VIP numbers and agree to pay any price for the figures of their choice.

So, if you are a Big B fan, here is your chance to own something that has been an integral part of his life and served him for many years. One can't be sure how long the car is going to be up for sale or if it has already been sold so if this car is of interest to you we can just tell you to hurry!

Source: Team-BHP.com