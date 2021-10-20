Here’s what Tata Punch’s accessory packs get you: Complete details

The Tata Punch sub-compact SUV is on sale with 3 accessory packs for the various trim levels, and here are all the details about these accessory packs.

Tata Punch is the newest offering from the homegrown carmaker’s stable. With prices starting from Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Punch rivals a slew of family hatchbacks and other micro-SUVs. Tata Motors is selling the Punch in 4 different trim levels, namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. And in case the trim levels feel like stripped-down versions, they can be dolled up with the help of customization/accessory packs. In total, there are three of them available – Rhythm, Dazzle, and iRA. But what exactly do these accessory packs bring to the table? Well, read on to find the answer.

Rhythm pack

The Rhythm pack comes for Rs. 35,000 extra, over the ex-showroom price of the Pure trim, which is priced at Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rhythm pack is exclusive to Pure and Adventure trims. In the Pure trim, Rhythm pack adds a 3.5-inch infotainment unit with four speakers and steering-mounted audio controls onboard. On the higher Adventure trim, the Rhythm pack will get more goodies to the table – a 7-inch touchscreen sound system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera, and two tweeters as well.

Dazzle pack

The Dazzle is reserved for the buyers of Accomplished grade only. It is priced at Rs. 45,000 and helps the mid-spec Punch look like the range-topping variant. To start with, the Dazzle pack comprises 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and blacked-out A-pillars. With the Dazzle pack opted, the effective ex-showroom price of the Accomplished variant of the Punch shoots up to Rs. 7.74 lakh.

iRA pack

The iRA pack is exclusive to the top-spec Creative trim. Priced at Rs. 30,000, the iRA pack aids the Punch with the company’s connected car technology. It offers buyers the leverage to use remote vehicle control, geofencing, vehicle security features, vehicle diagnosis, and more.

The Punch is available with a 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol motor that does duty on other Tata vehicles as well. It puts out 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. Buyers can have the motor paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

