Here’s everything about Kia EV6: Design, specs, features, launch date, price

The Kia EV6 is set to reach the Indian market this year. The electric crossover dons a great design and comes with powerful battery-motor combinations.

In recent news, spy images of the Kia EV6 have surfaced on the internet. Kia’s electric offering has been spotted on the Indian roads for the first time. As per recent media reports, the Kia EV6 is assumed to hit the showroom floors by the mid of this year via the CBU route. However, the question to be answered is – what all will the Kia EV6 get to the table? Well, read on to grasp everything that you should know about the upcoming Kia EV6.

How big & alluring is it?

The Kia EV6 is a decently-sized vehicle, and with its futuristic design, it will grab a lot of attention from other road users. In terms of dimensions, it is 4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,545 mm tall. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm.

Design-wise, the wedge-shaped silhouette is alluring, and it looks tasteful from almost all angles. The ‘Opposites United’ design language of Kia is used here, as is the case with other crossovers of the brand. The overall design is eye-catching, and the GT trim spotted in India is one of the many configurations that are available abroad.

Got the push?

The Kia EV6 is on sale in foreign markets in a multitude of powertrain options. The list includes a 58 kWh battery pack, which can be had in either a 170 hp RWD configuration or a 235 hp AWD setup. A bigger 77.4 kWh battery pack is also on the cards. It is available in two choices – an RWD setup with a 229 hp motor and a 325 hp dual-motor configuration with an AWD layout. However, the range-topping GT trim is available with a peak power output of 585 hp and 740 Nm of max torque.

Is it loaded inside?

The answer to this question is – of course, it is. The dual-screen setup on the inside makes the cabin contemporary. Moreover, the e-GMP skateboard platform elevates a lot of space on the inside. In addition, the EV6 features an AR-enabled heads-up display, a two-spoke steering wheel, connected car tech, and a slew of safety features. Alongside, ADAS features come on board. If the Indian model continues with the similar feature list as international models or it gets a trimmed one, it remains to be seen.

When is it launching?

Recent media reports confirm the arrival of the Kia EV6 crossover by the mid of this year. The launch is expected to take place in either May or June this year. Although, Kia has been tight-lipped about the launch date of its upcoming electric crossover.

How expensive will it be?

The Kia EV6 is assumed to hit the showroom floors in the Indian market via the CBU route. Hence, the prices are expected to start from around Rs. 60 lakh, ex-showroom. As a result, the electric crossover is likely to rival the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge and more.

Also Read – 2022 Kia Sonet launched in India: Price starts at Rs 7.15 lakh