HERE to support Hyundai: Collaboration for high-definition mapping and location services

HERE Technologies, the global mapping and location platform services provider, and Hyundai MnSOFT (a Hyundai subsidiary specialising in mapping technology responsible for the Hyundai-Kia infotainment system) have announced entering into a broad global alliance to ensure competitiveness in high-definition mapping and location services. “Together, the companies aim to better serve customers in an era of rapid industry change, both in South Korea and worldwide,” HERE said in a statement.

As a part of the agreement, HERE and Hyundai MnSOFT will explore a collaboration on dynamic high-definition maps. HERE will also develop its presence in South Korea by drawing on Hyundai MnSOFT’s South Korean map and IVI (in-vehicle infotainment) software.

Since 2005, HERE has provided Hyundai MnSOFT with global map data for Hyundai-Kia vehicles. Both companies said they are open to exploring additional opportunities in the future such as commercial and technical collaboration on high-definition maps.

“We are excited to bring our long-standing partnership to the next level to drive innovation,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “HERE and Hyundai MnSOFT will combine our collective resources to better serve customers and further our high-definition mapping objectives in South Korea and globally.”

“We are expecting the alliance to contribute to the quality and development of mapping technology and map data, not only in South Korea but also worldwide,” added Jeesoo Hong, CEO of Hyundai MnSOFT. “With this partnership, both the brands will elevate and expand both the standard and coverage of high-definition maps, essential for autonomous driving.”