Hennessey to spruce up the Porsche Taycan as its first modified Electric Vehicle

Hennessey, the Texas-based tuning company, which is known to make high-performance cars go even faster, has now announced that it is going to venture into the electric vehicle space. Yes, you heard it right! The first modified electric vehicle from Hennessey is going to be based on the recently unveiled Porsche Taycan. For the last 28 years, Hennessey has been given us some truly amazing creations with most of them having a high-performance V8 at heart. This will be the first time that an electric car is going to roll-out from the company's door.“We’ve been planning to do something with electrified vehicles for a while now,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey.

Hennessey says that initially, the modifications done to the Porsche Taycan will be limited to its aesthetics. These will include new wheels and tyres, interior upgrades along with light modifications done on the exteriors of the car as well which is going to include aggressive front and rear bumpers. A decision to introduce more power in the Porsche Taycan will be taken at a later stage. The deliveries of the Hennessey-spec Porsche Taycan will commence soon afterwards Porsche begins the deliveries of the Taycan in the United States next year.

Talking about the Porsche Taycan, in factory-spec, it is no slouch. Available in Turbo and Turbo S derivatives, the Taycan promises to reach a top speed of 260 km/h. 0-100 kmph, in the Turbo S, is achieved in a matter of 2.8 seconds. The electric motor on board the Turbo S churns out 761 hp of power, while the Turbo makes do with 680 hp.

Hennesey said that most of its customers still want cars with powerfull internal combustion engines. However, there are a few who have started using electric vehicles as their daily drivers. he further added that “We don’t want to reinvent the wheel in the electrified market, we just want to make it roll a little faster and cooler!”