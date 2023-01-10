Hennessey reveals apex track-focused Venom F5 ‘Revolution’ hypercar

The Venom F5 Revolution hypercar is made up on a monocoque chassis, powered by a V8 ‘Fury’ twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre engine which is able to churn out an astonishing power output of 1,817bhp.

Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has unveiled a new, lighter-weight, track-focused version of the Hennessey Venom F5. The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe is an apex predator on a racing circuit.

The global public debut of The new Venom F5 Revolution Coupe will take place at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance on January 15, 2023. This hypercar is priced at Rs 22.18 crore ($2.7 million) and limited to just 24 units. In advance of the official release, many of the Revolution models have already been sold to passionate hypercar fans.

The Venom F5 Revolution Coupe is very similar to the Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe. Only the comprehensively reworked aerodynamics, suspension, engine cooling, and digital telemetry distinguish the revolution coupe from its sibling.

There is a special focus from the engineering team to reduce the weight of this hypercar. The race-honed model tips the scales below 3,000 pounds, which makes it the lightest Venom F5 model.

John Heinrocket Heinricy, chief engineer said, “I led engineering on some of the most extreme cars to come out of GM, including the Corvette Z06 and Cadillac CTS-V, but nothing compares to designing, developing, and refining a race car for the road like the Venom F5 Revolution.”

According to the carmaker, it is the most powerful and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world.

The Venom F5 Revolution hypercar is made up on a monocoque chassis, powered by a V8 ‘Fury’ twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre engine which is able to churn out an astonishing power output of 1,817bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a robust automated single-clutch gearbox.

Company founder John Hennessey described the car as offering “the nimbleness of a fighter jet with a powerplant like a Saturn V rocket”.