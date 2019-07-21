Hennessey Goliath 6X6 makes six-wheeled Mercedes-Benz G-Class look like David

Hennessey Goliath 6X6After rolling out wheels that threaten the dethroning the world’s fastest production car, Hennessey has lifted the curtain off what is capable of challenging the mighty Mercedes-Benz G-Class 6X6. Meet Hennessey Goliath 6X6 based on the 2019 / 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck. It takes the already very capable Chevy 4X4 truck and elevates its off-road capabilities to another level with an additional axle, wheels, tyres, brakes, all-new rear suspension system, an eight-inch lift kit, and a custom 6X6 truck bed.

Production is limited to just 24 units and the vehicle is available for export to international markets. The Hennessey Goliath 6X6 is available directly from Hennessey or from select Chevrolet dealers. The base price for the 2019 Goliath 6X6 is $375,000 (approximately Rs 2.58 crore), which includes a new Chevy Silverado truck.

“We are very excited to offer our new Goliath 6X6 alongside our Velociraptor 6X6 truck,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.” The very first Goliath 6X6 has already been sold.

Mahindra’s Pininfarina Battista: World’s fastest car is a 1900 hp all-electric hyper GT!

“Our first Goliath 6X6 is owned by auto enthusiast Bob Berard, owner of the largest potato farm in the state of Wisconsin,” said Hennessey. “We are so excited for Bob and greatly appreciate having him as our first Goliath owner.”

Under the bonnet, things are actually rather restrained in Hennessey terms. Power has been upped to 450bhp thanks to a cold air intake and stainless-steel exhaust, although we’re sure if you ask nicely you’ll be able to get that increased significantly.