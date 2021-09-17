Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

Hyundai Motor Company has launched the new Hyundai Casper Micro SUV in South Korea. The new Hyundai Casper has received over 12,000 bookings on the first day itself.

By:September 17, 2021 2:31 PM

Just a few days ago, Hyundai Motor Company took the wraps off the exteriors and the interiors of the Hyundai Casper. And now, this micro SUV has been officially launched in the company’s home country – South Korea. The new Hyundai Casper is the smallest SUV in the company’s global line-up and its launch price starts at 13,850,000 won (approximately INR 8.64 lakh).

The Hyundai Casper is one of the smallest passenger vehicles in the company’s global portfolio and it is based on Hyundai’s K1 compact car platform. This is the same platform that also underpins the Hyundai Santro and the Grand i10 Nios currently sold in the Indian market. The Casper measures 3,595 mm in length, 1,595 mm in width, 1,575 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. It also has a high ground clearance but the official figure hasn’t been revealed yet.

The new Hyundai Casper is a funky-looking micro SUV and has a unique visual appeal. At the front, it gets a gloss black grille with LED DRLs and circular headlamps. The side profile sports unique alloy wheels, roof rails and at the rear, it gets LED tail lamps. The Casper is loaded with features up to the brim. It features a neat dashboard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, air purifier, seven airbags and even ADAS.

Now, if we talk about the powertrain details, in its home market, the Hyundai Casper has been offered with two petrol engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated MPI motor that develops 76 PS of maximum power while the other one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 100 PS of maximum power. Both the engines come mated only to a 4-speed automatic transmission in South Korea and its electric version might also come soon.

The new Hyundai Casper Micro SUV has been recently launched in South Korea. Its price starts at 13,850,000 won (appx. INR 8.64 lakh) and it goes up to 18,700,000 won (appx. INR 11.67 lakh). The bookings for the same are already open in South Korea and more than 12,000 units of the Casper were booked on the first day itself. The new Hyundai Casper has been developed specifically for the South Korean markets and so it is unlikely to come to India. However, at a later stage, Hyundai might launch a micro SUV in the country to take on the likes of Tata Punch.

