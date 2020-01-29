Haval Concept H by Great Wall Motors to make global debut at Auto Expo 2020

Great Wall Motor (GWM), China’s largest SUV manufacturer, on Tuesday, announced that it will make its debut in India on February 5 at the Auto Expo 2020, which will be its brand premier in the country. At the Auto Expo, GWM will undertake the global premier of Haval Concept H and the Indian debut of concept vehicle Vision 2025. The company will also showcase its excellence and strength in automotive technology with its range of Haval SUVs, GWM EV products and innovations in the area of intelligent safety, connectivity and advanced autonomous systems. Haval is an automotive marque owned by GWM that specialises in a full range of SUVs, said a press release here.

GWM has made strides in setting the grounds for its exhilarating entry in India by signing an agreement to acquire General Motor India’s Talegaon factory on January 17, 2020. This is a significant step forward for GWM and reinforces the commitment of the brand for Indian market.

Wei Jianjun, chairman, GWM, said, “This is indeed a proud moment for us as we are on the verge of entering the Indian automotive market. We are excited at the limitless possibilities that lay ahead as India is an important market for us. At GWM, we aim to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry and hope to create an everlasting relationship with the discerning Indian customer. With the R&D centre in Bengaluru and now our participation at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo, we want to further ascertain the importance of India as the core strategic market.”

Since 1997, GWM has continuously accelerated global market expansion along with its brand awareness and international reputation. At present, GWM has a sales network in more than 60 countries and regions with the support of five regional marketing centres in Russia, Australia, South Africa, South America, and the Middle East.