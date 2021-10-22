Hatchbacks to watch out in 2022 – Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to Toyota Yaris

A handful of new hatchbacks are all set to reach the showroom floors by next year, and the list includes - Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and more. Read on to know about the rest.

By:October 22, 2021 5:07 PM
Toyota Yaris front 3 quarters

 

Car buyers with a small family to haul certainly love the affordability quotient that hatchbacks offer. Therefore, the Indian market has a high demand for hatchbacks. In fact, they are on sale in different sizes and price brackets. From the most affordable of all – Datsun redi-GO to the premium ones like the Hyundai i20, Indian market has them all. Also, a set of new hatchbacks are ready to enter the market by next year, and here’s a list that reveals them all.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

The Baleno is one of the best-selling products of the carmaker in the country, and it is indeed the best-selling premium-hatchback in the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been on sale since 2015. During the course, it has received only a subtle update. However, now the carmaker is preparing to give Baleno some added freshness in the form of another mid-life update. A crucial one this time. The facelifted Baleno has been spotted on test a number of times by now, and it is expected to shed the camo by sometime next year.

Toyota Yaris hatchback

Toyota Yaris Spied

Another premium hatchback that is expected to make its way to the showroom floors by sometime next year is the Toyota Yaris. The carmaker has recently pulled the plug on the Yaris sedan in the Indian market, but it is extensively testing the Yaris hatchback on Indian roads. Although, TKM has not officially confirmed the Yaris hatchback’s arrival yet. Once launched, it will be one of the most dynamic products in its class.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto

A few months ago, spy shots of a small hatchback as big as the current-gen Alto surfaced on the internet. The vehicle in the images was reported to be the next-gen Alto. Currently, the brand is preparing to launch the new-gen Celerio in India. Therefore, expecting the new-gen Alto to hit the market by late 2022 won’t be wrong either, since the outgoing model has been on sale for roughly a decade now.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV

Another new hatchback that is expected to reach showrooms by next year is the electrified iteration of the Tata Altroz. Showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Altroz EV will come with the company’s Ziptron EV tech. With an underfloor-mounted battery pack, the Altroz EV will feature a high-voltage setup. It is likely to have a peak power output in the range of 120 PS and a claimed driving range of over 300 km on a single charge.

