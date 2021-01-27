Hatchbacks/sedans with turbo-petrol engines under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Altroz, Hyundai Aura and more

These hatchbacks and sedans are not only affordable as most of their variants fall below the Rs 10 lakh mark but also offer good features and performance.

In a world where everything hinges on the money you can afford to spend, few companies aim to offer you much more for a smaller asking price. Take, for example, car companies like Tata Motors that offer its turbocharged petrol engines at a much lower acquisition cost than let’s say someone like a premium carmaker will. This has led to an influx of turbo-petrol-engined cars in the market. These are not only affordable as most of their variants fall below the Rs 10 lakh mark but also offer good features and performance. Here then is a list of the hatchbacks as well as sedans that cost less than Rs 10 lakh but are available with a turbo-petrol motor. The interesting bit is that only one manufacturer offers an automatic transmission here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the smallest hatchback in India that one can buy with a turbo petrol engine. The 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine makes 98hp of power and 170Nm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed manual only. Hyundai has priced the car at Rs 7.81 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 was launched a few months ago and is a new iteration. It boasts the same 1.0-litre engine but in a higher state of tune. The engine produces 118hp of power and 172Nm of torque. This engine is available with a 6-speed iMT as well as a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai has priced the new i20 at a starting price of Rs 8.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz was recently launched in the Indian market and it uses a detuned version of the Nexon’s motor. This 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor is good for 110hp of power and 140Nm of torque. Only a 5-speed manual transmission is available as of now. Tata has priced the new Altroz turbo starting from Rs 7.74 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Aura

Based on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the Aura is a bigger car but has nearly the same features. The engine is in the same state of tune as the one on the Nios. The Hyundai Aura turbo petrol is priced at Rs 8.66 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen Vento/Rapid

The Volkswagen Vento as well as Rapid are the same underneath the skin. These two sedans now use a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for 110hp of power and 175Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual or torque converter is available with this engine. The Volkswagen Vento turbo-petrol price in India starts from 8.69 lakh whereas the Rapid is from Rs 7.79 lakh, ex-showroom

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo in its turbocharged petrol form uses the same motor as the Vento. Power and torque are identical to the Vento while the price is obviously a bit less. You can buy the new Volkswagen Polo turbo-petrol starting from Rs 8.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

We expect more cars to join this line-up this year. Expect Maruti to also make a comeback in this segment.

