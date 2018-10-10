2018 Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti WagonR: Price, specifications, engine, features compared

The 2018 Hyundai Santro is all set to make a rocking comeback into the Indian car market on 23rd October ahead of Diwali. Express Drives has already driven the car briefly at the company's production facility in Chennai and we came back quite impressed. The first impressions are really positive and it looks like Hyundai has a clear winner in its hands in the form of the new Santro. Here we compare the new 2018 Hyundai Santro with its prime rivals namely Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio on paper to find which affordable hatchback offers the maximum for your money.

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR - Dimensions

2018 Hyundai Santro has generous proportions compared to the previous generation model and that translates into a spacious cabin. The car is slightly shorter in length compared to its rivals but gets more width and height. All thanks to this, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro has good headroom that adds another feather in its hat when it comes to being a comfortable family car. The Maruti WagonR has the minimum length out of the four cars here along with the least width. However, the car scores over the three in terms of height as it gets a height of 1700mm due to which its cabin offers a decent headroom for the occupants.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR - Engine specifications

2018 Hyundai Santro gets power from a 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The company will also offer an optional five-speed AMT with the car, which is the first ever for Hyundai. Apart from the petrol engine, the company also offers a factory fitted CNG kit with the car for those who want the minimum running costs. While the petrol engine on the new Santro is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 69 bhp and 99 Nm, the CNG version develops 59 bhp along with 84 Nm. On the other hand, Maruti Celerio gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission along with a five-speed AMT which Maruti calls AGS or Auto Gear Shift. While the petrol engine on the Celerio is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 68 bhp and 90 Nm, the CNG version produces 59 bhp and 78 Nm.

Tata Tiago is the most powerful car in this rivalry as it gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine good for churning out 85 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual along with a five-speed AMT. Last, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR shares its engine with the Celerio with the same power and torque outputs. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual along with a five-speed AMT (AGS). The WagonR comes with a stock CNG variant as well that develops the same power and torque outputs as the Celerio CNG.

Tata Tiago

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR - Features

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro has an edge over its competition in this area as it offers multiple segment first features that you will actually find in cars that sit a few segments above. The new Santro gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also gets rear parking sensors and camera along with rear AC vents that its rivals fail to offer. Tata Tiago comes second in this list and is decently equipped with features. The car gets adjustable headrests and electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). Maruti Suzuki Celerio and WagonR come last in terms of features as these offer some basic bits like seatbelt reminder, power steering and more. In terms of safety, all cars here get a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). However, the Santro is the only car here that gets driver side airbags while the rest of the three offer dual airbags at the front as standard.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR - Price in India

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to make the festive season joyous for the customers as it will likely come at a starting price of close to Rs 3.5 lakh. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a bit expensive and has been priced in the range of Rs 4.21 lakh to Rs 5.40 lakh. Tata Tiago price in India starts at Rs 3.40 lakh and reaches till Rs 5.63 lakh for the top end petrol variant.

Model name Price (ex-showroom) 2018 Hyundai Santro Rs 3.5 lakh (starting expected) Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs 4.21 lakh to 5.40 lakh Tata Tiago Rs 3.40 lakh to 5.63 lakh Maruti Suzuki WagonR Rs 4.14 lakh to 5.35 lakh

Last, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available at the dealerships ranging between Rs 4.14 lakh to Rs 5.35 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The equation shows that the new Santro can be the most value for money offering in the segment as it will not only undercut most of its rivals in terms of pricing but also offers the maximum features along with a refined engine. More on this on 23rd October, so stay tuned with us!