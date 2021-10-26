Harman adds Infinity REF 7005A amplifier and ALPHA 100 multimedia player to its aftermarket car accessories

Harman has expanded their range of car audio products with the launch of a new award-winning amplifier and a single din stereo system.

Car audio and electronics manufacturer Harman has launched two new accessories in the Indian market. The Reference 7005A amplifier and Alpha 100 car multimedia player have been launched at an introductory price of Rs 32,990 and Rs 5,490, respectively. Both accessories are now available for purchase through various outlets across the country. According to the company, the launch of these two new products has made their portfolio of amplifiers the best and widest in the car audio industry, that are available in 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 5-Channel & Mono-Channel options, across price categories like – Primus Series, Reference Series and Kappa Series Amplifiers.

The Alpha 100 is a single din audio unit that allows users to stream audio through Bluetooth, USB, Aux, SD Card, and FM Radio. It is a detachable unit with no screen and can support a maximum output of 4 x 50W. While the Alpha 100 already comes with a host of connectivity options, it also has 18 pre-set FM stations.

The sleek and modern-looking Reference 7005A is a Red Dot Design Concept Winner (2020) and IF Design Award Winner (2020). It has been designed to not consume a lot of space and also find home in most four-wheelers. Despite the petite construction, the Ref 7005A is not short on power and can pump 50 Watts RMS to four speakers and 500W RMS to a subwoofer. Infinity amplifiers have been designed to work with almost any stereo system found in cars as it comes with high and low level inputs. They come with the latest amplifier topology, variable electronic crossovers and bass boost control. This lends the user a lot of control over how the sound is produced.

“A good car audio experience is intertwined with enjoying your drive. HARMAN’s car audio systems are fuelled with cutting-edge technology to provide superlative experiences for all vehicle segments. With our world-class technology innovation, unmatched sound heritage and smart design capabilities, these new car audio range by Infinity will appeal to all car owners who wish for an immersive audio experience in their vehicles”, said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

