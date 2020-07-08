Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger’s Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Sourabh Ganguly aka Bengal Tiger aka Dada turns 48 today. An aggressive left-hand batsman and one of the most successful Indian cricket team captain till date, Ganguly owns some of the finest cars and bikes. Let's have a look!

Sourav Ganguly has been one of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket. More than that, his aggression and terror in the opposition team is what has made him even more famous and hence, the title ‘Bengal Tiger’ was rewarded to him by his fans. Ganguly was a left-hand opening batsman and has several records to his name. He along with Sachin Tendulkar made for a threatening batting pair and the partnership of the ‘Tendulkar-Ganguly’ duo was loved by numerous fans across the country. Currently serving as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dada, as called affectionately by his fans, was born on 8th July, 1972. Before being elected as the President for BCCI, Sourav Ganguly was the President of Cricket Association of Bengal. Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 48th birthday today and for us, there is no better way to do the same than by taking a look at his multi-crore car and bike collection. So let us take you inside Ganguly’s garage and see for yourself how big of a motoring enthusiast he is.

BMW G310 GS

Though Sourav Ganguly doesn’t look like a proper bike fanatic, he still has a BMW G 310 GS. The entry-level Beemer entered Dada’s garage last year and needless to say, it looks quite good with him. Powering the bike is a 312cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 34 hp of power along with 28 Nm of torque. The BS6 model of the bike is still awaited and the outgoing BS4 model which Ganguly owns used to retail at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image source: News.yahoo.com

Mercedes-Benz CLK 230

It is believed that the Bengal Tiger has as many as 20 Mercedes-Benz cars in his garage. One of the most talked-about ones from these is the Mercedes Benz CLK 230 convertible. At the time when Dada purchased this car, it was on sale at a price of Rs 46.55 lakh. That said, as one can see, Sourav Ganguly seems to have quite a good taste in cars. The CLK 230 is a car from around 10 years back and Dada had the first-generation model in red colour.

BMW 7 Series

Like multiple Mercedes-Benz cars, Sourav Ganguly is also believed to have four BMW cars. Reportedly, the most used BMW in his garage is the 7 series. It is believed that the said BMW 7 series is currently in Mumbai and is being used by Dada to travel around the ‘City of Dreams’.

Image source: News.yahoo.com

Audi Q5

Not just luxury cars, but Sourav Ganguly is a proud owner of an expensive SUV as well. Dada also owns an Audi Q5 SUV in white colour. The car reportedly cost him Rs 55 lakh at the time of purchase and is equipped with all the features that you would expect from an SUV of this price point.

