Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam! Bollywood’s musical maestro’s car collection includes a Range Rover worth Rs 1.8 crore

Sonu Nigam is one of the finest singers India has ever produced and the musical maestro is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The singer was born in Faridabad, Haryana and singing has been Sonu's passion right since his childhood. Nigam has earned name and fame in singing and has sung some of the most melodious and soulful tracks in Bollywood. At the same time, Sonu seems like a car fanatic looking at the kind of cars he has in his garage. As Sonu Nigam is celebrating his birthday today, in typical Express Drives tradition, we bring you an insight into what all cars one can found in Sonu's garage. You will be surprised to see the variety in Nigam's car garage as he owns a supercar, a luxury saloon and also a high-end SUV.

DC Avanti

DC Avanti

A fancy-looking car that one can find in Sonu Nigam's garage is the DC Avanti. The car is touted as the first-ever made in India supercar when it made its entry in the market. The car was first showcased at the 2012 Auto Expo and in 2014, the production avatar of the Avanti was put on display before the public for the first time. Taking design inspiration from the Ferrari 458 Italia, the Avanti draws power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 250hp and 360Nm. DC Avanti is currently priced in India at Rs 34.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Range Rover Vogue

Sonu Nigam in his Range Rover Vogue (Image credits: Cartoq.com)

One of Sonu Nigam's favourite cars in his garage is the Range Rover Vogue. The Vogue is one of the most capable models by the company and it offers not just uber-luxurious interiors but also impresses with its 4x4 capabilities. Range Rover Vogue is available in 3.0-litre and 4.4-litre diesel engine options. While the former is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 245hp and 600Nm, the latter can develop 335hp and 700Nm. Both these engine options are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Range Rover Vogue price in India starts at Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Audi A4

Audi A4 is also a part of Sonu Nigam's car garage

Audi A4 is another luxury car that holds a special place in Sonu Nigam's life. The car gets features like electrically operated seats up front, front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, wireless charging and three-zone climate control system. Powering the Audi A4 is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 190hp and 400Nm. Audi A4 is currently priced in India at Rs 41.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The A4 goes up against the likes of the Jaguar XE, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series in the segment.

