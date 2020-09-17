Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India’s PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Narendra Modi - the current Indian Prime Minister turns 70 today. That said, in typical Express Drives' tradition, today we are having a look at the cars with the highest security used by him during his political career. Let us know which one you find the most appealing!

By:Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:38 PM

 

The current Indian Prime Minister – Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Born on 17th September, 1950, Modi is currently serving as the 14th Prime Minister of India since the year 2014. Previously, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Modi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that happens to be a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation. During his political career, Modi was seen travelling in multiple cars and these include regular to luxurious ones. Being one of the most eminent personalities in India, PM Modi has access to some of the best cars on the planet, that too with high security for obvious reasons that escort him day and night. On his birthday, let’s take a look at what all cars drove Narendra Modi during his journey from Gujarat’s CM to India’s PM.

Narendra Modi cars - Mahindra Scorpio (Image source - Patrika.com)Narendra Modi cars – Mahindra Scorpio (Image source – Patrika.com)

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio SUV has been an important part of Narendra Modi’s convoy as the vehicle was used by him during promotional campaigns on his journey to becoming India’s Prime Minister when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The SUV was made bulletproof and the same was used to drive him to Rashtrapati Bhawan for his swearing-in ceremony. Powering the stock Mahindra Scorpio is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is good for developing respective power and torque of 120 hp and 280 Nm. The SUV gets a 4×4 system.

Narendra Modi cars - BMW 7 Series 760 Li High-Security Edition (Image source - Quora)Narendra Modi cars – BMW 7 Series 760 Li High-Security Edition (Image source – Quora)

BMW 7 Series 760 Li High-Security Edition

Once he became the Prime Minister, SPG or the Security Personnel Group decided to retire the Scorpio as Modi’s official vehicle, only to replace it with a much more luxurious and safer fully armoured BMW 7 Series. The luxury saloon in its 760 Li High-Security Edition has been considered as one of the safest cars on the planet and the same has been escorting politicians, bureaucrats and top business tycoons over the years. Talking of its abilities, the BMW 7 Series 760 Li High-Security Edition can protect the occupants from bullets and even bombs. Moreover, the vehicle rides on 20-inch alloy wheels and these are bulletproof. The tyres are run-flat units which means that these are designed to resist the effects of deflation in case of a puncture and the vehicle can still be driven at reduced speeds for a limited distance in order to escape a mishap. In addition to this, Modi’s BMW has an oxygen supply kit for the occupants which can prove life-saving in case of a gas attack. The car gets a self-sealing fuel tank as well to prevent any explosions.

Narendra Modi cars - Range Rover HSE (Image source - Outlook India)Narendra Modi cars – Range Rover HSE (Image source – Outlook India)

Range Rover HSE

Among the cars that drove PM Narendra Modi was also a Range Rover. Replacing the BMW 7 Series, the 2010 Range Rover HSE that has been a part of the SPG motorcade gets power from a 5-litre V8 engine that produces 375 hp of power. Needless to say, in order to offer the paramount level of safety to India’s PM, the said model is also fully armoured. Moreover, thanks to the fact that the SUV can turn out to be equally comfortable and smooth on almost all kinds of terrains, Modi doesn’t need to worry while crossing tricky roads, no matter in urban or rural areas.

Narendra Modi cars - Toyota Land Cruiser (Image source - GoMechanic)Narendra Modi cars – Toyota Land Cruiser (Image source – GoMechanic)

Toyota Land Cruiser

The very capable Toyota Land Cruiser SUV has also been an important part of Modi’s convoy and drove him places. Just like the aforementioned vehicles, this one also has been customised to offer a supreme level of safety to the PM. Powering his Land Cruiser is a 4.5-litre V8 engine, good for producing 262 hp of power along with 650 Nm of torque. Moreover, the car is fully bulletproof and gets some other security bits to ensure that Modi is always surrounded in the utmost safety at all times.

Narendra Modi cars - Tata Safari (Image source - Dainik Bhaskar)Narendra Modi cars – Tata Safari (Image source – Dainik Bhaskar)

Tata Safari

Tata Safari was also used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at one point of time when one could see a lot of Safaris in his convoy. The Safari was once one of the most popular SUVs in India and the unit used by PM Modi had undergone some modifications to ensure a high level of safety. In the process, the car got network jammers and a diffuser tech setup. This means that Tata Safari that we are talking about was capable of detecting any harmful object as the convoy moves ahead. Moreover, the car can reportedly also jam all signals that may trigger any explosive.

With great power comes greater responsibility (and also the safest cars). Happy Birthday, Prime Minister!

