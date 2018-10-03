Half a million sales for Maruti Suzuki Eeco: Here’s Eeco’s success story in India

Over the years we have seen the success of Maruti Suzuki Omni van and now the company's popular Eeco has crossed a sales milestone of 5 lakh. The half-a-million sales come in 8 years and its USP of being a family transport vehicle and clubbed as a dependable business vehicle has seen it being a success for Maruti Suzuki in India. The new start-up culture with the rise in eCommerce has given a big boost to logistics in the country where the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has played a crucial role.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco was first launched in January 2010 and crossed its first lakh sales milestone in FY 2011-12. Two years later the company sold 2 lakh Eeco's in the country. Increasing demand for petrol cars saw the company launching the cargo petrol variant and to celebrate the 4 lakh sales the company launched the Eeco minor in 2016. Maruti Suzuki Eeco is also available with factory fitted CNG kit and is priced rather aggressively. The company says that about 17% of Eeco's total sales come from the CNG variants.

With the new emission and safety norms coming in, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that all its vehicles including vans will see a BS-VI future and will get a major upgrade by April 2020. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India believes that the design of the Eeco van meets the demand of various functional needs and is apt for a family outing and even for business. The Eeco van has been a partner in progress for young entrepreneurs in India and has helped them to rise in their respective fields. "Maruti Suzuki has consistently introduced upgrades in Eeco to stay relevant and adapt to changing needs of the customers."

Maruti Suzuki is also confident to maintain a strong foothold in this segment. The biggest USP of the Eeco Van is the presence of sliding door that makes the entry and exit of passengers easy and also is ideal to be used as a cargo transport vehicle with the huge volume. Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered with the dual choice of a five-seater or seven-seater based on the needs of the customer. It is powered by a 1200 cc engine that churns a decent 72 hp of power and 101 Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 21.8 km/kg on the CNG variant and 16.2 kmpl on the petrol variants.