China’s GWM to showcase Ora R1 electric car at 2020 Auto Expo: Expected price, specs

A wide array of electric cars will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. These will include models not only from homegrown automakers but also from several international brands. China's Great Wall Motors have recently confirmed their entry in the Indian market and is likely to showcase a string of models at this year's expo. These will include compact and full-size SUVs from its brand Haval along with electric cars from its sub-brand Ora and Wey. One of the electric cars likely to be showcased by Great Wall Motors at the 2020 Auto Expo is the Ora R1 electric car.

Retailing in China in a price range of 59,000 to 77,800 yuan, the Ora R1 is said to be the world's cheapest electric car. And if Great Wall Motors launches it in India, it will become India's cheapest electric car at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh with its top-spec variant retailing at close to the mark of Rs 9 lakh.

The Ora R1 electric car comes with a 35 kW motor. It promises to offer a range of close to 350 km on a single charge. The same will support charging through DC fast charging as well as standard home charging. It will have connected car features along with the support for voice commands. There is likely to be artificial intelligence support. The Ora R1 is part of a portfolio of three electric cars which also include the R2 and the IQ. The former still being under development.

Apart from the Ora R1 electric car, Great Wall Motors will also be showcasing SUVs from its Haval brand at the 2020 Auto Expo. The line-up is likely to include the Haval H4, Haval H9 and the Haval H6 models. For reference, the H4 is a mid-size SUV and in terms of size, matches to that of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.