Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

Gulf Oil and Pitstop have signed a strategic partnership to provide doorstep assistance for car service and repairs in Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram. After a successful pilot in Bengaluru, the service is being extended to other cities. This alliance between Gulf Oil and Pitstop aims to launch 250 vans by the end of this year and is already rolling out 10 dedicated vans each in Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram.

Over 1500 service fleet will be deployed over the next year in pan India to ensure the last-mile service. With this service, the brands aim to cater to housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls and industries at their doorstep with one tap on a mobile app called Pitstop.

Through the app, customers can schedule service appointments, track service progress and pay online through wallets, cards or net banking. The alliance is aiming for 1500 vans by next year-end and also unlock new business potential for mechanics in pan India.

“Pitstop – with a wide network of 200+ garage partners and 1lakh+ happy customers – gives us direct access to our customers and enables us to offer them lubricant related services at their doorstep,” Nagendra Pai, President- Channel Sales and Marketing, said.

“Gulf Oil is the fastest-growing lubricant company, consistently outperforming its peers. This partnership will enable Pitstop to reach a wider range of customers. It is a significant milestone for Pitstop, which will accelerate our efforts and fuel our ambition of becoming a national doorstep car service provider, while also securing a befitting lubricant partner,” Mihir Mohan, CEO & Founder, Pitstop, said.

In March last year, Pitstop and Hella – a German automotive parts supplier – announced collaboration launching 50 co-branded workshops in India under a project called ‘Unnayan’. The project’s pilot phase commenced in Gurugram, expanding across Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru adopting 50+ workshops.

