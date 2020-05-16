Gulf Oil, Carpathy launch Protect+ Car Revival: Jumpstart, AC service, sanitization & more

Protect+ is currently available in five cities - Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. It will be expanded to other cities as Carpathy expects an upsurge in demand from all corners of the country.

The COVID-19 situation has had thousands of cars grounded for about two months now which could call for some additional care for them when you do plan to take them out on the road again. Sitting idle for so long and if not maintained regularly, there could be flat batteries, air conditioners might need servicing and oil and lubricants may need to be checked. Sanitization of vehicles is also in high demand as most customers are looking to get their cars sanitized and germ-free before they can commute again. To provide service in this very sector, Carpathy, in partnership with Gulf Oil India, has launched its Protect+ Car Revival and Sanitization Program. Protect+ aims to deliver essential car care services at the doorstep while adhering to safety measures and precautions.

Protect+ is currently available in five cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. It will be expanded to other cities as Carpathy expects an upsurge in demand from all corners of the country. The company is also setting up camps in residential societies and workplaces.

“Sanitization is one of the major offerings of the program with other essentials such as jumpstart, AC gas top-up and Oil change available at doorstep. Special teams have been trained to follow end-to-end safety precautions and ensure contactless service for customers. The package is also priced at a nominal Rs 300, thereby not taking a hit on the pocket,” Divyanshu Bansal, Founder and CEO of Carpathy said.

“Today, we are in the midst of unprecedented times, and as we navigate through the rapidly-evolving situation, it is utmost necessary to safeguard our loved ones. By associating with Carpathy in this noble initiative we further reinforce our motto of delighting customers with unmatched products and service,” Ravi Chawla, MD, Gulf Oil India said.

Also read: GoMechanic launches ‘COVID-19 Car Revival Package’: Jumpstart, tyre care and more

Carpathy has more than 1000 workshops across 50 cities in India. The Protect+ services will also be made available across all Carpathy workshops soon. More details about the Protect+ program can be found at Carpathy’s website carpathy.com/protect-plus.

Started in 2015, Carpathy operates a network of technology-enabled car service centres and provides end-to-end technology, operations procurement support to workshops on its platform. The company also offers franchises to individual workshop owners and has more than 30 franchises in tier II cities like Bhopal, Ahmedabad, among others.

