Gulf Oil and Piaggio team up to launch co-branded lubricants for commercial vehicles

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited (Gulf Oil)has announced its partnership with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd for the marketing of genuine and co-branded oils for commercial vehicles business starting January 2020 . The said products have been co-developed for the entire range including BS6 vehicles. The aforementioned agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, CEO & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited, and Ravi Chawla, Managing Director, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited. Last year, Gulf Oil had signed a contract with Aprilia Racing team for sponsorship of their team in MotoGP.

Commenting on the agreement, Diego Graffi, CEO & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited said that as an ongoing commitment to enable PVPL customers to use best possible products for their vehicles for optimal performance, Piaggio is glad to tie-up with Gulf Oil w.e.f. 1st January’2020 for entire CV business. Gulf Oil’s technical expertise based on its world-class R&D setup and manufacturing facilities in India will certainly provide superior value to 27 lakhs Piaggio Customers. The company is also confident that this partnership will give better service levels to its channel partners and also improve the availability across segments.

On the other hand, Ravi Chawla, Managing Director, Gulf Oil Lubricants said that the company is extremely delighted to partner with Piaggio - this helps it to further grow its business in OEM segment as well as expand its business in 3 Wheeler category. Through this partnership, Piaggio customers will be able to avail top of the line products to enhance the performance of their vehicles and together, the two brands will be able to strengthen the usage of these products with our reach and service initiatives. The partnership will cater to factory fill, Franchisee Workshops (FWS), high street and exports segments. The genuine oils will cater to FWS & Exports and on the other hand co-branded oils will be marketed for the Retail (high street) segment.

