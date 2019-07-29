Groupe PSA inaugurates Technical Centre in India: Citroen C5 Aircross launch in 2021

Groupe PSA’s Indian arm, PCA Motors India Private Ltd has announced the inauguration of their technical centre in India. The company’s new India Technical Centre (ITC) is located in Chennai One, part of one of the Chennai Special Economic Zones.

The ITC is said to play a key role in the smoother and more efficient working of the employees of PSA India. The centre will house departments of Research & Development, Programs and Projects, Global Purchasing Hub, Supply Chain, Process and Manufacturing Engineering, Quality, KD Excellence Center and Product. At the same location, Groupe PSA’s technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is also located in the same zone.

The company says that the new building has been designed and built in a frugal manner and is scalable according to the requirements of the Indian market. The manufacturer also plans to begin a workshop for styling, architecture and assembly of prototypes.

Eric Apode, Senior Vice President, PCA Motors India, said, “The new India Technical Center is the next strategic step for Groupe PSA in India. It will allow the group to accelerate quickly its growth in India, through the development of new products and deployment of our strategy in and outside India. The area around our new centre is popular for housing dozens of international and Indian companies, this gives the Groupe strong confidence in attracting Indian talent to the new ITC.”

Groupe PSA which owns brands such as Peugeot, DS and Citroen had announced that the Citroen brand will be launched in India with localized products. From 2021, the brand will begin launching a new model every year and the first model expected to be launched is their flagship SUV, the Citroen C5 Aircross.