Group Landmark to sell BYD e6 electric MPV in India: Details

Group Landmark, a multi-brand car dealer, will sell the BYD e6 all-electric MPV in India. The new BYD e6 electric MPV has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Group Landmark, a leading automotive retail business, has ventured into the electric vehicle segment of the country. This multi-brand automobile dealer has announced its business association with global automotive brand BYD to sell the e6 electric MPV in Delhi-NCR and Greater Mumbai. Build Your Dreams (BYD) is said to be the fourth largest EV manufacturer in the world. The company recently launched its all-electric MPV, BYD e6, in India for the B2B segment at a starting price of Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Commenting on the partnership with BYD, Sanjay Thakker, Chairman & Founder, Group Landmark said, “We are delighted to associate with BYD, one of China’s leading EV & hybrid vehicle OEMs. We are also excited to be part of India’s Electric Vehicle revolution which has just begun and is likely to transform the country’s mobility in the next decade. Group Landmark has been supporting various auto OEMs in the growth journey and we have been a leading contributor to their vehicle sales besides catering its after-sales needs.”

He further added, “With BYD, we intend to replicate our deep understanding of the Indian consumer and market for their strategic goals in India.” Group Landmark is a renowned multi-brand car dealer in India. As on date, Group Landmark has 113 outlets across 32 cities in 8 states. The group currently has outlets across the country for OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It focuses on new vehicle sales, pre-owned passenger vehicle sales, aftersales service and spares and facilitating sale of third party financial and insurance products.

Talking about the BYD e6, this all-electric MPV gets a 71.7 kWh battery pack and it has a WLTC-certified (city) range of 520 km per charge while its combined range has been rated as 415 km per charge. It supports both AC as well as DC fast charging and using the latter, the company claims that it can be charged from 30 per cent to 80 per cent within 35 minutes. The BYD e6 electric MPV sports a 70kWh electric motor that churns out 93.7 hp of power and 180 Nm of peak torque.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.