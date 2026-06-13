If I ask today, it would be either black or white – mostly the Dzire, Wagon R, Aura, Innova, etc, and mostly Uber/Ola. But a new shade of green is in town (neon cyan) to challenge the monochromatic black and white of Uber, Ola, Shoffr, and others – and it is actually green (electric).

If I asked you to imagine a taxi 20 years ago, it would likely be a Kaali-Peeli – cars such as the Premier Padmini and Hindustan Ambassador (top painted yellow for high visibility, lower part in black to conceal stains).

If I ask today, it would be either black or white – mostly the Dzire, Wagon R, Aura, Innova, etc, and mostly Uber/Ola.

But a new shade of green is in town (neon cyan) to challenge the monochromatic black and white of Uber, Ola, Shoffr, and others – and it is actually green (electric).

Last week, Vietnam’s Vingroup launched Green SM, an EV-only taxi service, and we took a ride.

What is it?



Short for Green and Smart Mobility, it’s owned by Vingroup, and the cars are the VinFast VF MPV 7 (the service tier is called Limo) with a 60.13-kWh battery pack and range of about 400 km (VinFast is also part of Vingroup).

How to use?



You’ve to download the Green SM app. The booking interface is neat and responsive. With 1,000 cars across Delhi NCR, you don’t have to wait long – partly because not many people are using it right now. As usage increases, so will the fleet size, and Green SM said the aim is to take it to 10,000 cars. Pricing is capped at Rs 8 per km, and unlike Uber/Ola, there is no surge pricing. It’s also quite affordable – Uber Black is upwards of Rs 13 per km (non-surge fares).

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How’s the vehicle?



With seven seats, it’s close to the size of the Toyota Innova. Because it’s electric, the cabin is remarkably quiet, and the plastic quality and seat fabric are good. Leg space in the second row is very good, and even the third row is usable.

Anything missing?



It doesn’t have rear-seat sun-shades and a rear-seat centre armrest — both expected by executive passengers. Also, the dashboard has a camera to detect driver behaviour (the footage is stored in Green SM servers, and driver or anyone else cannot access it), but some passengers might feel that it can compromise their privacy.

How’s the ride quality?



It’s better than any Uber Black taxi (mostly Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Hyryder), but is bumpier on bad roads when you compare it to a Toyota Innova Hycross (but the Hycross’s corporate rental can go up to Rs 22-25 per km).

Whom is it for?



Because it has the pricing of a regular Uber/Ola, and the space of a Hycross, the Green SM is for everyone – and the way that neon cyan colour turns heads makes you feel good sitting even in a taxi.