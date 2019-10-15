Great Wall Motors from China to enter Indian market: Will debut these SUVs at 2020 Auto Expo

Great Wall Motors from China is planning to enter the Indian market and will display their models at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The company was formed in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, Hebei, China and is currently China’s largest SUV and pick-up truck manufacturer. Great Wall sells models under four brand names which include Great Wall, Haval and WEY along with ORA their electric car brand. The company in 2016 sold over 1 million cars worldwide and in 2018, the manufacturer sold 766,062 Haval branded vehicles in China alone.

The Haval branded models are currently being sold in countries like Australia, New Zealand, UAE, South Africa, Russia, Bangladesh and more countries mostly in Central and South America. For the Indian market, it is still not confirmed whether only the Great Wall models or the Haval brand would be introduced.

While the manufacturer has a long list of models which it sells worldwide, the smallest model from the Haval brand is the H1, which is small SUV under 4-metres in length and would meet Indian sub-compact segment requirements. Additionally, their latest models are the Haval F5, F7 and F7X along with H4 and all of these come with petrol engines only. These SUVs are around the size of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos or the MG Hector and Tata Harrier, models that they are expected to rival.

Great Wall also makes pick-up trucks and it may even throw in a surprise by debuting the Wingle 6 or Wingle 7 diesel-powered pick-up trucks. However, under the Great Wall brand, they also manufacture the M4 crossover and the H6 SUV along with the C30 sedan. While their plans for the Indian market and the Auto Expo specifically are not yet confirmed, these are the models we expect to be displayed at the event.

For the Indian market, Great Wall will be setting up research and development centre in Bengaluru and have appointed Kaushik Ganguly, a former executive at Maruti Suzuki to lead its operations as Director - Product Planning & Strategy. Great Wall also plans to manufacture models for the Indian market, while the location is still unconfirmed, they are likely to set up shop either in the Bengaluru region or in Gujarat.