Great offers for Government employees, defense personnel on Toyota vehicles: Zero percent down payment, 8 years EMI & more

Toyota Kirloskar has announced that its latest offering Yaris is now a part of 'Drive the Nation' campaign. The company's special sales initiative caters to the state and center Government employees and Defense personnel. The same campaign previously included cars like Toyota Innova Crysta, Etios range along with the Toyota Corolla Altis and the company says that the campaign has been accepted generously by the customers across the country. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has revealed that its 'Drive the Nation' Campaign has contributed to 13% of its sales last year. The company's Drive the Nation campaign was first launched in the year 2016 and it offers a range of benefits including affordable funding solutions focused on low customer acquisition cost, attractive offers on Toyota Protect Insurance along with Toyota Genuine Accessories and extended warranty.

Watch our Toyota Yaris India launch video here:

Toyota's Drive the Nation scheme offers a 100% On Road Funding for a tenure of 8 Years for serving and retired government employees with Zero Down Payment and Lowest EMI. The company has also appointed “Drive the Nation Champions” at each of its sales outlets in order to give dedicated attention to all government employee inquiries. The offer will be supported through Toyota’s large sales and service network spread across the country.

Toyota Yaris was launched in India in May 2018 and received a positive response from the customers across India. The car gets some segment first features like standard seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, gesture control for the infotainment system, front parking sensors and more. Toyota Yaris is up for sale in India at a starting price of Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and at such a price point, it stands high on value for money as it gets an impressive feature list with a segment only CVT gearbox for the petrol engine.

The Toyota Yaris challenges the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the midsize executive sedan segment in India. Stay tuned with us as we will bring our comparison video of the Yaris, City and Verna very soon.