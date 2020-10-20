Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Prior to its launch, Mercedes-Benz India has started assembling its first AMG model in Pune. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the first AMG branded performance model to be locally manufactured in India.

By:October 20, 2020 5:27 PM
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Made In India

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it has rolled out the first-ever Indian assembled AMG performance model. The first-ever performance-oriented Mercedes-Benz which has rolled off the assembly line in Chakan, Pune is the upcoming GLC 43 AMG 4Matic Coupe. The model is yet to be officially launched in India. However, Mercedes-Benz India earlier this year had launched the standard GLC Coupe which was also assembled in India making it the 10th different models being assembled at the plant in India.

The Mercedes Benz India believes that locally assembling the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will help to broaden the customer base and grow the AMG volumes in India. The GLC 42 AMG Coupe is expected to be launched in India soon. The German automaker is expected to launch the product at a starting price of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will now be introduced through the CKD route.

The brand claims that the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe if brought in through the CBU route, would have been priced around Rs 1 crore. The pre-facelift AMG GLC 43 Coupe which was a direct import was priced around Rs 80 lakh range before it was discontinued. However, inputs costs since then have increased in addition to more modern features being added to the GLC 43 AMG Coupe which have driven the costs up since.

Speaking of which, the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe will feature the brand’s latest MBUX infotainment system. Besides that, it will come with AMG-specific functions and displays along with smart technologies like Mercedes-Me.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe Engine

Being a performance model, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. The engine is capable of generating 385 hp and 521 Nm of torque. The new model makes 23hp more than before, and also gets a marginal bump in torque as well. The engine will channel the power through a 9-speed automatic transmission to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The GLC 43 AMG can accelerate from 0-100kph in 4.9 seconds and is limited to a top speed of 250kph. However, unlike the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engines in the more powerful AMG ’63’ models, the engine in the GLC 43 is not manufactured in the traditional “one-man, one-engine” philosophy in Affalterbach, Germany.

Mercedes-Benz India launched its first all-electric model, the EQC in India earlier this month. Now the news comes that the GLC 43 AMG being manufactured in India. This suggests that the next model to be launched this year could be the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

Festive season benefits: Free accessories, discounts on Gemopai Miso, Ryder electric scooters

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 690hp!

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

TVS Ntorq SuperSquad edition launched: Avengers-inspired scooter features, price

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

SSC Tuatara world's new fastest car at 508kph! Beats Koenigsegg Agera RS record

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Ather 450 Plus electric scooter's price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium