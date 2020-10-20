Great News! Mercedes-AMG now to be Made in India: GLC 43 Coupe first localised model

Prior to its launch, Mercedes-Benz India has started assembling its first AMG model in Pune. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is the first AMG branded performance model to be locally manufactured in India.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it has rolled out the first-ever Indian assembled AMG performance model. The first-ever performance-oriented Mercedes-Benz which has rolled off the assembly line in Chakan, Pune is the upcoming GLC 43 AMG 4Matic Coupe. The model is yet to be officially launched in India. However, Mercedes-Benz India earlier this year had launched the standard GLC Coupe which was also assembled in India making it the 10th different models being assembled at the plant in India.

The Mercedes Benz India believes that locally assembling the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will help to broaden the customer base and grow the AMG volumes in India. The GLC 42 AMG Coupe is expected to be launched in India soon. The German automaker is expected to launch the product at a starting price of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will now be introduced through the CKD route.

The brand claims that the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe if brought in through the CBU route, would have been priced around Rs 1 crore. The pre-facelift AMG GLC 43 Coupe which was a direct import was priced around Rs 80 lakh range before it was discontinued. However, inputs costs since then have increased in addition to more modern features being added to the GLC 43 AMG Coupe which have driven the costs up since.

Speaking of which, the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe will feature the brand’s latest MBUX infotainment system. Besides that, it will come with AMG-specific functions and displays along with smart technologies like Mercedes-Me.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe Engine

Being a performance model, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. The engine is capable of generating 385 hp and 521 Nm of torque. The new model makes 23hp more than before, and also gets a marginal bump in torque as well. The engine will channel the power through a 9-speed automatic transmission to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The GLC 43 AMG can accelerate from 0-100kph in 4.9 seconds and is limited to a top speed of 250kph. However, unlike the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engines in the more powerful AMG ’63’ models, the engine in the GLC 43 is not manufactured in the traditional “one-man, one-engine” philosophy in Affalterbach, Germany.

Mercedes-Benz India launched its first all-electric model, the EQC in India earlier this month. Now the news comes that the GLC 43 AMG being manufactured in India. This suggests that the next model to be launched this year could be the new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe.

