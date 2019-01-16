Great news for women safety : Child lock feature to be removed from taxis in India from July 2019

The cases registered against taxi drivers involved in the abduction or molestation of the women passengers have seen a rise in the recent times, and the majority of such cases were carried out because of the child lock present in the rear car doors. Amid the rising concern of women security in India, Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways has recently announced the elimination of child lock from the transport vehicles in effect from 1st July 2019. All the privately owned taxis or app-based transport vehicles will come under this rule.

What is a child lock feature?

Almost every car present on the Indian roads today features the child lock control. This lock has been a part of car’s features since the very start. This lock disables the access for the rear row passenger to unlock the doors from the inside, and thus the doors can only be opened from the outside. Carmakers have been embedding it in the cars since 1980s, and it is, in fact, an important feature from keeping the child to accidentally unlock the rear doors.

But at the same time, it can create a havoc situation when it’s deliberately used for causing harm, as previously seen in the majority of cases which involved women passengers.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways, the rule will be applicable to the M1 category of vehicles. Essentially all public taxis lesser than 7 seat configuration will not feature child lock from 1st July 2019.

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates from the latest rules from Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways, and other updates from the auto world.