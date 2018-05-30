Great news for Tesla lovers! Elon Musk said this about Tesla coming to India

Tesla India entry:

It was first during the bookings of Tesla Model 3 that made a huge noise on Elon Musk’s Tesla coming to India with the company also starting the bookings in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Tesla’s plant during his visit to silicon valley. Ever since then there is nothing by Musk or the government other than tweets about policies and government regulations.

In a new tweet by Elon Musk, its once again confirmed that Tesla is still not ready to drive into the Indian market. However, its not completely bad news. Mr Musk further added in his tweet “Would love to be in India.” Sharing the map of Tesla’s superchargers that did not mention India, Musk replied to one of the users saying “Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should.”

Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2018

Elon Musk has blamed the Indian government’s regulations for being the top reason only the company has not ventured into India but has also kept the Deepak Ahuja, CFO, Tesla in charge for the company's grand entry in India. Deepak Ahuja had joined Tesla about 10 years back in 2008 and is a graduate from Benaras Hindu University (IIT, Varanasi) in 1985. As per Musk’s mail, Deepak will lead Tesla’s operations in India and will play a crucial role in driving the change in electric mobility.

Elon Musk’s tweets often become headlines and this tweet has also gone viral within hours of being posted on Twitter. This is not the first time Elon Musk has hinted coming to India. In May 2017, Elon Musk again in a tweet had showcased his disappointment over local sourcing norms and supply issues due to which Tesla had to put India plans on hold.

Indian Government’s Make In India twitter handle was quick enough to clarify this and responded with correct facts and Government’s FDI policy. After this its now that Elon Musk has once again started the tweets on coming to India.

.@elonmusk With respect to news reports on launch plans of Tesla in India being delayed, please note some key clarifications#MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/9RFICGM9Kk — Make in India (@makeinindia) May 23, 2017

We believe that Tesla’s entry into India is further going to boost India’s EV dream coming to reality and will also help in creating a better ecosystem for e-mobility. On the other hand, India is a too bigger market for Musk to stay out of it. India’s is still at a nascent stage when it comes to electric cars and an early entry could do wonders for Tesla.