Great news for Engineering Students! BMW to donate 365 engines for training: Sachin Tendulkar engages with Anna University students

German luxury automaker, BMW Group has completed 11 years in India and to celebrate this milestone, the company has embraced PM Modi's Skill Development Mission by launching Skill Next. BMW India's Skill Next programme is a unique technical skilling initiative under which the company will provide 365 BMW Engines and Transmissions to various engineering colleges and technical institutes across every state and Union Territory of India.

BMW India revealed this new initiative at its Chennai plant in front of the students of Anna University, Dean of College of Engineering, Anna University along with its Brand Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian Cricketer also interacted with students and assembled an engine in the all-new BMW X3 at the assembly line with the students. BMW India further confirmed that the engines and transmissions will be delivered to campuses by the end of 2018. The company will further also enhance the skills by providing 40 aftersales experts to conduct 'Train the Trainer' workshops at BMW dealerships in 20 cities.

Sachin Tendulkar at BMW Plant

Universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh will be the first states to be benefited from this skill development initiative by BMW Group India. BMW's engines and transmissions will give the new upcoming engineers an opportunity to get hands-on training on the advanced technologies and will give them an insight into future technologies. To clarify BMW will give these engines to institutes at no cost.

BMW Group has invested over Rs 12 billion at its plant in Chennai confirmed Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. He further said that luxury car segment in India has witnessed tremendous growth in the last ten years and the next decade growth will come from Tier-2 cities and smaller towns. The company currently assembles 8 BMW cars at its Chennai Plant.

" SKILL NEXT will strongly promote the development of technical competencies in students across India by enhancing their practical knowledge of advanced automotive technology. This initiative will also contribute to increasing the availability of skilled technical stall required at automotive dealerships in India." Vikram added.

BMW Engine

The engine to be donated for learning purposes is the BMW TwinPower Turbo in-line 4 cylinder diesel engine and BMW 9-speed steptronic automatic transmission. The company says there is over 50,000 BMW car in India with this engine and transmission set-up being driven already.

Many BMW engines and transmission were water affected during the recent rain showdown in Chennai and nearby areas. These parts and could not be used in the BMW vehicles as per BMW's quality standards. These parts were insured by Bharti Axa General Insurance and the insurance company honored these claims and accepted BMW India's proposal of providing the engines and transmissions to educational institutes at no additional cost.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar assembling a BMW car at BMW plant:



Sachin Tendulkar along with the students of Anna University assembled the BMW TwinPower engine in a brand new BMW X3 at the main assembly line at its plant. With Sachin with them, students motivation and energy was at an all-time high. Sachin Tendulkar in his speech further added that I could have never played cricket by just reading about it, I had to be hands-on with the game. Similarly, BMW's SKILL NEXT will make it easier for the students to understand automotive technology through the first-hand experience."