Great News! 22 electric cars to launch soon in India as Supreme Court asks carmakers to go electric

Taking a strong stance on electric vehicles, the Supreme Court asked carmakers to switch to electric mobility soon. The top Indian court was informed that as many as 22 electric cars by various manufacturers will make its market launch soon. It was further added that Indian companies like Mahindra and Tata Motors are pushing hard to bring in EVs into the Indian market. The top court, which was hearing a pollution-related matter comprised of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked car makers "what are you doing about electric cars?" A number of electric cars were showcased at Auto Expo 2018, which the bench didn't fail to mention in its question. "They say that in auto shows, all kinds of electric cars are there," the bench asked, following which one of the lawyers said that "cost is an issue".

However, another lawyer said that companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra are pushing hard for this and, in Delhi, several electric vehicles were being already used in government departments. Recently, Tata Motors and Mahindra supplied the first batch of electric cars as a part of EESL tender and these e-cars will be used by government officials. EESL has already floated the second tender to procure 10,000 additional electric cars. In the market, currently its only Mahindra's e-Verito and e2o small electric car that is on sale and we expect Tata Tigor Electric to make its market launch soon.

"Electric vehicles are coming in a big way in India. 22 models of various manufacturers will be in the market very soon," the lawyer further added. The Supreme Court responded,"Tell your clients (manufacturers) to switch (to electric)," the bench observed and said it would deal with this issue on July 13, 2018.

The apex court had earlier questioned the subsidy on diesel and imposition of 150 percent import duty on electric vehicles in India. The court was hearing the application filed in a 1985 PIL by environmentalist M C Mehta who had raised the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-national capital region. The same bench was also informed by the Central government that BS-VI fuel will be made available in 17 out of 23 districts in National Capital Region by April 1, 2019. Another 12 metropolitan cities will get the BS-VI compliant fuel by April 2020 as notified earlier.