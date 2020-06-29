Great discounts on Tata Tigor, Harrier, Tiago of up to Rs 60,000

If you happen to be a COVID-19 fighter or healthcare personnel, Tata Motors has got additional cash discounts. These discounts are applicable for invoices done between June 1-30, 2020.

Published: June 29, 2020 4:29 PM

Tata Motors is offering discounts to clear off existing stocks. However, the homegrown carmaker is not-so generous when it comes to cars that are very popular from its stables. These include the Tata Nexon as well as the Tata Altroz. The customer as well as corporate discounts are on cars like the Tata Tigor, Tata Harrier and the Tata Tiago. The Nexon though gets only corporate discounts. Nonetheless, these offers are available on the cars only till June 30, 2020. Given that these offers were prevalent last month as well, we believe Tata Motors might just extend the schemes to the month of July as well. Tata Motors says that its corporate offers cannot be clubbed. This is something which we will explain in a bit. Except for the Harrier, all other cars which get a discount are not variant-related. These are in fact throughout the range.

The Tata Tiago, which is the entry-level car in the portfolio gets an outright Rs 15,000 off as part of the consumer scheme. If you happen to exchange your old car, an additional discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable. If you’re a Tata Group employee or vendor, a Rs 10,000 additional discount is being given. Health workers as well as COVID-19 workers get a flat Rs 5,000 off.

The Tata Harrier, flagship SUV, gets Rs 30,000 off on the automatic variants – XMA, XZA and XZA (DT). An additional Rs 30,000 is available as part of the exchange scheme. A Tata Group employee or vendor gets a corporate discount of Rs 15,000 off.

The Tata Tigor sedan has a consumer scheme of Rs 20,000 and an additional exchange offer of the same amount. A Tata Group employee stands to get Rs 10,000 more off if he/she is purchasing the Tigor. As for the Tata Nexon, there are only corporate offers.

When Tata Motors says that the corporate offers cannot be clubbed, it means that an employee discount and COVID-19 worker one cannot be clubbed if the employee happens to be both.

