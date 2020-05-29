Great discounts on Tata Harrier Tiago, Tigor of up to Rs 40,000: Details explained

Tata Motors is offering these cash, corporate and exchange benefits only on the Harrier, Tiago and Tigor that are invoiced between May 1 - 31, 2020.

By:Updated: May 29, 2020 1:16:20 PM

2020-Tata-Harrier-BS6

With dealerships starting to reopen slowly, the dealers want to sell their cars or motorcycles at the earliest. It is obvious as this move will bring in the much-needed cash flow and help liquidate stocks. For this, many dealers are offering discounts. In fact, few companies themselves are offering discounts. One such carmaker is Tata Motors. The Indian carmaker has announced huge benefits for those looking to buy the Tata Harrier, Tiago or Tigor in May. The condition is that one should get the vehicle invoiced before May 31, 2020. So literally, you have less than three days in hand to book a Tata car and avail benefits. All these cars are BS6 and there are also separate enticing offers for corporate customers. Apart from this, the Tata Nexon or the Tata Altroz, sadly, don’t get any discounts or additional benefits.  The terms and conditions and what discount is applicable to which vehicle has been explained below.

The Tata Harrier gets the maximum benefit if you’re looking to exchange your current vehicle with this SUV. Tata Motors is offering a customer discount of Rs 30,000. There is no outright discount on the car. If you’re looking at the Tata Tigor sedan, Tata Motors is ready to give you a Rs 20,000 outright cash discount on the car. There is also the additional Rs 20,000 exchange offer. This brings the tally to Rs 40,000 discount in all. As for the Tata Tiago hatchback, Tata Motors’ dealerships are offering an outright discount of Rs 15,000 and an additional Rs 10,000 as part of the exchange scheme.

Also Read Tata Harrier BS6 automatic review

If you’re a frontline warrior, Tata Motors will give a Rs 5,000 discount on all the aforementioned cars except the Tata Altroz. There are various other schemes for corporates and the discounts can be clubbed with the consumer offers. The maximum corporate discount that can now be availed on a Tata Motors car is Rs 15,000. The amount is on the Harrier which brings the total benefits to around Rs 45,000. Not a bad deal, we say!

