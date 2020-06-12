Gran Turismo 7 coming to PlayStation 5: Tuning parts, Trial Mountain, GT Cafe & so much more

Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PlayStation 5 soon! The campaign mode it seems has more added to it in the form of GT Cafe, GT Auto, along with the return of a fan-favourite - Trial Mountain.

Jun 12, 2020

Next-generation virtual racing is heading to the latest PlayStation 5. Yes, sirs and madams, we’re pleased to bring the news to you that Gran Turismo 7 will be available for the PS5 sometime later this year. No surprises there, there had to be a stonking racing game for the next generation of gaming console. The very first trailer of the GT7 has been released (which you can view below) and which shows a few minutes of gameplay and as expected the simulator retains its gorgeous replication of real cars and the different race forms they partake in.

Gran Turismo 7’s Campaign mode, as its previous titles, is displayed in a 3D map. By the looks of it, Tuning parts, Used Cars, Missions, Special Events and more have been added to the game, along with a fan favourite – the Trial Mountain which was introduced in the first Gran Turismo in 1997.

The aesthetics of the menus and the in-game display is pretty much a spitting image of the GT Sport but the graphics are better, the cars sound better, bits of rubber and debris cover the track, along with a further improvement in light effects. The game could have time-of-day and perhaps even weather.

Other icons visible in the campaign mode are the driving school, online GT Sport mode, and icons for “GT Cafe” and “GT Auto.” The campaign mode looks to incorporate features from GT Sport like mileage points and experience, and the gorgeous Scapes photo mode is present as well.

Today was a day anticipated by gamers around the world as Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 with its impressive hardware – an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, an 825GB SSD, support for 8K graphics, and backward compatibility. It is, however, no longer black – if that matters to you. It probably won’t as it’ll support HDMI 2.1, output video at 4K, and 120Hz. And GT7 is the right game that could take advantage of a higher framerate.

