Govt to set up Trauma Care Facilities every 100 kms along National Highways

Under the scheme “Capacity Building for Developing Trauma Care Facilities on National Highways”, the Government of India has taken initiatives towards setting up Trauma Care Facilities on our highways.

The objective of the project is to bring down preventable deaths due to road accidents by developing a pan-India trauma care network. The government is looking to create 100 trauma centres at every 100km intervals on National Highways. During the 11th and 12th five year plan, 200 Trauma Care facilities were identified and the government provided financial support to these centres under this programme.

The financial support provided to these centres were utilised towards manpower to these facilities for a period of three years. According to the MoU signed with the state governments, they are required to create permanent posts to undertake the liability of the contractual manpower recruited under the program, to ensure unhindered functioning of the trauma care facilities. Various traing cources are being provided for capacity building of the existing manpower in the trauma centres in order to be able to provide better healthcare services like Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) for doctors and Basic Life Support (BLS) for nurses, in addition a Pre-Hospital Trauma Technician (PTT) course curriculum that has also been developed for paramedic to be posted in ambulances.

According to the information received from the police department of states and union territories, 1,42,268 road accidents occurred during the 2015 calendar year on highways in India. In 2016, 1,42,359 road accidents were recorded while 2017 recorded 1,41,466 accidents. According to the statement by Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, a majority of road accidents in India are caused by use of mobile phones while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or banned substances like drugs, overloaded vehicle, poor light condition, jumping red light, over speeding, neglect of civic bodies, weather condition, fault of driver, driving on wrong side, defect in road condition, defect in condition of motor vehicle, fault of cyclist, fault of pedestrian and more.