Govt to reintroduce Motor Vehicle Bill in Parliament: What to expect

The center has plans to reintroduce a fresh draft of the Motor Vehicle Bill in the upcoming session of the Parliament, Hindustan Times reports. The Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha was introduced in the Upper House in the month of April 2017. However, the same was referred to a select panel. After the panel’s recommendation, the said bill was re-introduced in the Rajya Sabha, however, no conclusion was made. The bill aims to propose heavy penalties for various offences related to the road transport sector. The new draft is expected to address multiple concerns over the possible loss of revenue for Regional Transport Offices.

The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence from June 17 and will run until July 26. The bill that aims to amend the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 was introduced by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in 2016. The bill was presented with an aim of making the Indian roads safer after the death of former Union minister Gopinath Munde. Gopinath died in a car accident in Delhi on June 3, 2014.

However, the bill resulted in multiple strikes across India. The reason being, public transport organisations opposed some provisions that intended to open the public transport sector for the private firms. Moreover, objections were also raised by multiple states after they alleged that the bill aimed to centralise the state-run transport systems. These included the licences issued by Region Transport Offices (RTOs) along with the national permits issued by the states for commercial vehicles. The new bill proposes that the National Road Safety Board would be set up. Moreover, it proposes the increasing penalties for several offences along with a uniform licencing system.

Source: Hindustan Times