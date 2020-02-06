Govt support for electric vehicles not enough- Kenichi Ayukawa

Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said on Wednesday the government wasn’t doing enough to support electric vehicles as the subsidy programme did not cover personal buyers. “In the global markets, government support is way more than that in India,” Ayukawa added.

The lack of affordability, he noted, was the biggest barrier to launching EVs. “The technology is still evolving and battery costs are still high,” Ayukawa said, pointing out new buyers in India were price conscious. Given they may not opt for EVs, Maruti may not launch EVs anytime soon.

Ayukawa said he does not expect EVs of Tata Motors and Mahindra to be very successful. “How much are they selling. We are focusing on what customer wants right now and not thinking so much about future. If one cannot sell enough volumes of electric cars, what is the point in launching them,” he added.

Maruti will raise prices through the year since it has absorbed the cost increases on BS VI models. It has so far launched around 11 BS VI models which together comprise 90% of its total volumes. The BS VI variants were first introduced in April last year and were priced at a premium of upto Rs 40,000.

The carmaker isn’t pencilling in a full-fledged demand recovery for cars in 2020, given that price hikes due to BS VI emission norms could keep customers away. Ayukawa told FE at Auto Expo 2020 that customer sentiment had been hurt not just by higher car prices but by the rise in related costs on insurance, road taxes and finance costs. "For demand to revive completely we need to solve these problems which is not so easy," he said. He added there could be a slight improvement in sales towards the end of the year.

Over the last one year, car prices have jumped around 15% on account of rise in insurance premium and safety norms, resulting in two-decade low sales virtually every month in 2019. During the April-January FY20 period volumes declined over 16% y-o-y. Poor sales and excess inventory forced manufacturers to offer record high discounts, a move which improved sales slightly during the festive period of 2019. Maruti, which has already decided not to sell diesel cars as price increase on them will be significantly high, wants to make up for the lost volumes by launching CNG and hybrid cars. At the Auto Expo 2020, the company announced its aim to sell another million "green vehicles", including CNG and hybrid cars in the next couple of years as it accelerates its eco-friendly mobility drive.