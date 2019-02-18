Govt plans to set up EV charging stations every 25 km across India

In line with the 2030 deadline of 25 percent of vehicles in India to be all-electric, the government has issued new guidelines for strengthening the country EV infrastructure. The government plans to set up charging stations at every 25 km across highways and roads in India. According to the Union Housing an Urban Affairs Ministry, the government expects 25 percent of the total vehicles on roads will be electric vehicles by 2030, necessitating to erect robust electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

The ministry has made amendments to the Model Building Byelaws (MBBL) 2016 and Urban Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines 2014, making provisions for establishing EV charging infrastructure.

According to the statement, the guidelines will act as a guiding document to the state governments and Union Territories (UTs) to incorporate the norms and standards of such vehicles in their respective building bye-laws.

It also stated that for long range and heavy-duty electric vehicles, there should be at least one station on each side of the highway every 100 kilometers. The government has also advocated for charging points in residential areas. It also stated a public charging station should be on both sides of the highways or roads on every 25 km.

"The guidelines on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure have been circulated to all the State Governments and UT Administrations with the request to amend their Building Byelaws and Master Plan Regulations," it stated.

10 lakh EVs in five years in Andhra Pradesh! No petrol, diesel car registrations in Amaravati

In related news, the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh recently announced their electric mobility policies. Under the new policy, the state of Andhra Pradesh will have 10 lakh electric vehicles (EV) across all segments and 1 lakh standard and fast charging stations in the state by the year 2024. Furthermore, within the next one year, the Karnataka government will invest Rs 100 crore on EV start-ups and Rs 10,000 crore of investment will be made for the development of the EV ecosystem across the state.