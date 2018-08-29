Govt inaugurates more electric charging stations: Cheaper EVs coming soon

In a continued move towards electrification of cars in India, the Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Anant G. Geete today inaugurated two more charging stations at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi. The two charges, one of which is for Fast charging and uses DC currents while the other is for slow charging and functions through AC current. This brings the total number of Electric Vehicle chargers at the Udyog Bhavan premises to 8, of which 2 fast charging units have been installed by BHEL while the remaining 6 charging stations that offer slow charging have been installed by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

While the AC slow chargers each have three outlets, allowing them to charge 3 cars at the same time within 6-8 hours, the DC chargers have a single outlet but can charge a car in less than 1.5 hours. At the same time, the government has funded a project that will see to the installation of 25 charging stations in Bangalore under the Public Fast Charging Infrastructure Network for Electric Vehicles. In addition, the government has also funded a Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for EVs by BHEL. The DC 001 fast chargers have been supplied and commissioned by BHEL, with the company set to soon offer indigenously developed end-to-end e-mobility solutions.

Additionally, a proposal of setting-up 200 charging stations and putting up of Solar Based Charging Infrastructure for EVs by Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd. (REIL) is also funded by the Department of Heavy Industry. Of these proposed 200 3 have already been installed in Jaipur. In fact, the process of setting up infrastructure is already underway with 18 AC chargers installed at Metro Station, Dwarka, Sector 10, Delhi under DMRC, 2 DC chargers installed at Shram Shakti Bhawan, Delhi and 15 AC chargers installed at various sites under Jaipur Metro Railway Corporation (JMRC).